Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker visiting Cambodia [PHOTO]

By Fatima Hasnova

The parliamentary delegation led by Chair of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova arrived in the Kingdom of Cambodia on 20 November, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijani Parliament's website.

They were welcomed at the international airport of Phnom Penh by members of the Cambodian National Assembly Ker Chanmoni, Man Navi, Mak Vanstiha, and Ti Sohun as well as other officials.

While in Phnom Penh, the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation will take part in the 43rd session of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Association of the ASEAN (the Association of South East Asian Nations).

Besides, the visit itinerary includes Speaker Sahiba Gafarova's conversations with Cambodian officials and leaders of several other delegations who, too, arrived in Phnom Penh for the above-said session of the ASEAN IPA GA.

Azerbaijan and Cambodia established diplomatic relations on February 2, 1995.

The three rounds of the bilateral consultations were followed by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit to Azerbaijan on April 23-24, 2014.

Both countries are rapidly strengthening bilateral diplomatic relations and cooperation. In 2021, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $2.2 million from Cambodia, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

