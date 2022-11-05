Chronicles of Victory: Lookback to sixth week of second Karabakh war

5 November 2022 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later dubbed Iron Fist.

The 44-day-war put an end to the nearly 30-year-long occupation and secured the liberation of Azerbaijani lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal from November 10, 2020, stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam, and Lachin Districts and obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and the historical Shusha city.

Here’s how the sixth week of the war played out:

Chronicles of Victory: November 1

President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Turkiye's foreign minister.

Armenia violated a ceasefire on the state border. The Armenian armed forces shelled the territory of Tartar and Aghjabadi Districts.

A list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian armed forces was announced. Two Grad missile systems of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed.

A video of the destruction of Armenian military trucks loaded with ammunition was released.

Chronicles of Victory: November 2

President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, as well as the Turkic Council Secretary General and other officials.

The president shared a publication in connection with the liberation of several more villages of the Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Gubadli Districts by the Azerbaijani army from the occupation.

Armenia again violated the ceasefire at the state border. The Armenian Armed Forces fired at the territory of Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Tartar, and Goranboy Districts. Armenia again fired at Gubadli from the territory of Armenia.

Armenian troops retreated, suffering losses of up to 30 people.

The list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces was published. The Armenian Su-25 attack aircraft and four more GRAD missile launchers of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated a video of the destruction of enemy personnel and a video of the destruction of the KUB anti-aircraft missile system of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Chronicles of Victory: November 3

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin had phone talks.

Armenia again violated the ceasefire regime on the state border. The Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli District, using Smerch multiple-launch missile system. The Armenian armed forces also fired on Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Aghjabadi Districts.

The Armenian armed forces were forced to retreat, suffering losses.

The list of the destroyed military equipment of the Armenian armed forces was announced. Another UAV of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed. The reconnaissance and sabotage group was destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan District. The sniper group of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.

The phosphorus shell fired by Armenia at Azerbaijan’s Tartar District has been neutralized.

The Armenian head of the regiment fled, but the servicemen went missing. The commander of the Armenian armed forces’ motorized infantry regiment was killed. The commander of the Armenian armed forces' tank battalion was killed, and several tanks were destroyed as a result of the explosion.

Video footage showing the destruction of two more ammunition depots of the Armenian armed forces near Khankandi city has been released. In addition, video footage showing the destruction of the Armenian armed forces’ tanks in the battles around Khojavand District and video footage showing the destruction of the Armenian armed forces’ artillery in the direction of Khojavand District has been spread.

Chronicles of Victory: November 4

President Aliyev was interviewed by the Italian la Repubblica newspaper.

The president shared on his official Twitter page that the Azerbaijani army liberated several villages in Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Gubadli Districts.

Armenia violated the ceasefire regime in the direction of the Tovuz and Aghstafa Districts. The Armenian armed forces fired on Tartar and Aghjabadi Districts.

The Armenian armed forces’ sabotage attempt against the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Zangilan District from the Armenian territory was prevented.

Captain Ando Grigoryan of the Armenian armed forces was killed while driving UAZ.

The Armenian armed forces were forced to retreat after suffering losses.

The list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian armed forces was announced. Video footage of the destruction of Armenia's anti-aircraft gun was released.

Chronicles of Victory: November 5

President Aliyev gave an interview to the Spanish EFE news agency.

Armenia violated the ceasefire on the state border with Azerbaijan. Armenian armed forces shelled Goranboy, Tartar, and Aghjabadi. Armenian armed forces shelled the villages of Tartar and Aghdam Districts.

The fighting continued mainly in the direction of Aghdara and Khojavand.

A person injured as a result of Armenian aggression died in Barda. The number of Azerbaijani civilians killed as a result of the Armenian aggression reached 92.

Armenian military column was ambushed and destroyed near Aghdara. The battery of the 41st artillery regiment of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.

A video of new military equipment abandoned by Armenian armed forces on the battlefield was released. A video of the destruction of the Armenian military infrastructure in Tonashen village was released.

A video of the liberated villages of the Fuzuli and Khojavand regions was released.

Chronicles of Victory: November 6

Armenia violated the ceasefire on the state border with Azerbaijan. Armenian armed forces shelled Tartar region's villages.

Armenian troops were forced to retreat, suffering losses. Armenian armed forces fled, abandoning their positions in the direction of Gubadli.

An Armenian ammunition depot exploded near Khankandi city.

Armenian military units in Aghdara were neutralized.

Video of the destruction of Armenian mortars in Goyarkh village, as well as video of a shelling of the combat positions of Armenian armed forces, were released.

A video of Fuzuli District's liberated villages was released.

Chronicles of Victory: November 7

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a Twitter post that the Azerbaijani army liberated two villages in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Khojaly, and Khojavand Districts.

The Armenian armed forces shelled Tartar and Aghjabadi Districts, villages of Aghdam, and various Azerbaijani settlements.

A 16-year-old teenager was killed in an Armenian missile attack on Barda.

The cannons of the 3rd battery of the Armenian armed forces D-30 artillery division were destroyed. The Armenian armed forces' equipment and manpower were destroyed. Another military column of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.

The personnel of the Armenian armed forces' special military unit was besieged and liquidated.

The Armenian armed forces suffered losses in the direction of Aghdam.

Another video of the liberated villages of Jabrayil District was released.

