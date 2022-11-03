Armenia's military aggression kills nine Azerbaijani journalists - ministry

3 November 2022 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Nine Azerbaijani journalists were killed as a result of Armenia's armed assault, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Foreign Ministry.

"Today, on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, we remember and demand justice for 9 Azerbaijani journalists who were killed merely for doing their work in the course of military aggression by Armenia against Azerbaijan," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry called for justice to be properly served.

November 2 marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

The Karabakh war resumed after Armenia shelled Azerbaijani civilians and military positions along the border line on September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10, 2020, with the signing of a trilateral ceasefire deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had been occupied since the early 1990s.

In the war unleashed by Armenia, Azerbaijan's Ganja, Barda, Yevlakh, Beylagan, Tartar, Gabala, Goranboy, Aghjabadi, Khizi, and other cities and districts far from the theater of war operations, came under Armenia's missile and artillery fire.

International human rights watchdogs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch verified the use of banned cluster bombs and missiles by Armenia in its attacks against Azerbaijani cities.

As a result, 100 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, including 12 children and 27 women. As many as 454 people were injured, including 35 children. Some 181 children lost one parent, five children lost both parents, and one family died. In total, 12,292 residential and non-residential buildings and 288 vehicles were damaged.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz