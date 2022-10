29 October 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) resolutely condemns Iranian foreign minister's speech made in Armenia's Kapan and demands to retract his statement, Trend reports via the CMO.

The CMO made the remark regarding the threatening statements of Iran and military drills carried out along the border with Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz