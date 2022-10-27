Azerbaijan's remarkable development vision conducive for entire Caucasus - expert [PHOTO]

27 October 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's peculiar development vision may influence the entire Caucasus region, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin believes.

He underscored this at the October 26 news conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Underlining Azerbaijan's good strategic location linking East and West, Serageldin said that the center helps to explore energy consumption, climate change, food security, and other global issues in Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, ex-Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri said that the center contributes to bolstering the importance of Azerbaijan on the global stage.

"The Nizami Ganjavi International Center has yielded great results over these 10 years through the support of President Ilham Aliyev," he added.

Similarly, Georgian Former Deputy Prime Minister Eka Tkeshelashvili noted that the center is a platform for dialogue and discussions between diplomats of a series of countries.

She emphasized that the center brings together diplomats from various countries to find ways of tackling problems.

“Azerbaijan's Baku has become an important place worldwide where strategic issues are resolved," the former official said.

