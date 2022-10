24 October 2022 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

A one-on-one meeting has got underway between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili at Château Mukhrani, Mtskheta Municipality.

The Georgian prime minister welcomed the Azerbaijani president and they posed for official photographs.

