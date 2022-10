18 October 2022 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The information spread by Armenian Defense Ministry about about the alleged opening of fire by Azerbaijani army at each other, and then at the positions of the Armenian side, is false, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

"We categorically refute this information, which has no basis," the ministry said in a statement.

