Azerbaijan finds new human remains site in liberated Khojavand District

More human remains have been unearthed in Khojavand District's Arakul village, which was liberated from Armenia's 30-year-long occupation, Azernews reports, citing Aslan Giyasli, the chief inspector of the Interior Ministry's Barda regional group.

The remains were found by workers carrying out reconstruction activities in the village. Officers of the Khojavand District Police Department arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the information.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was established that human bones were discovered during a landslide that happened in the region following the heavy rains. They were sent for medical examination and an investigation is currently underway,” Giyasli said.

Earlier, remains, found in a burial in Khojavand’s Edilli village, belonged to Azerbaijani servicemen, Azernews reported, citing the head of the medical forensics department of the Association of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy, Nurana Huseynova.

About 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing as a result of the first Karabakh war. It is believed that the vast majority of them were systematically killed and buried in mass graves.

