Azerbaijan to establish regional branch of ICESCO

The regional branch of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) will be established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The draft law on adopting 'The agreement between Azerbaijan's government and Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) on the establishment of regional branch' was submitted for discussion at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis).

The members of Parliament noted that the regional branch will contribute to the development of ties between Azerbaijan and ICESCO.

After the discussion, the document was put to a vote and adopted.

