Azerbaijani, Turkish special forces conducting joint drills

The Azerbaijani and Turkish special forces are conducting joint drills in Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The joint SAT/SAS drills are being held between 3-14 October at Aksaz Naval Base Command, the ministry said.

The drills seek to strengthen naval forces' cooperation by increasing interoperability between Turkish and Azerbaijani SAT and SAS units for naval special operations.

Experience in ground operations and light weapon shooting training is being exchanged during the drills, which are taking place both on land and at sea. Two Turkish naval teams (SAS and SAT) are attending the drills.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan and Turkiye periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defense cooperation.

