30 September 2022 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan respectively will meet on October 2 in Geneva, Azernews reports.

Following the second Karabakh war in 2020, official Baku has repeatedly called Yerevan to constructive talks for the establishment of lasting peace in the region.

