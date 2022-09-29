Armenia has to accept that its provocations must stop - Pakistani academic

29 September 2022 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

It's time for Armenia to accept the fact that provocations on its part must be stopped and peace must be established in the region, Trend reports.

Assistant Professor of International Relations at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) of Parkistan Sarwat Rauf said this on the sidelines of I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks.

According to her, support of peace in the South Caucasus by other countries is very valuable

Sarwat Rauf noted that the pace of reconstruction, carried out by Azerbaijan on the liberated from occupation territories, and what has been done in such a short period of time, is really impressive.

"Today I saw the scale of the destruction, committed by Armenians in Karabakh as well as the efforts that Azerbaijan is making to restore this region as soon as possible. Districts that suffered significant destruction are now being restored," she said.

