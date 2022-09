27 September 2022 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has made a post on the occasion of September 27 - the Day of Remembrance.

The Commander-in-Chief shared a photo highlighting the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army on his official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

---

