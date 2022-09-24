Azerbaijani NGOs discuss country's peace efforts [PHOTO]

24 September 2022 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) discussed ways of backing and promoting the government's peace policies.

The remarks were made at an event dedicated to the International Day of Peace at the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) on September 22.

Speaking at the event, member of the Supervisory Board of the Agency Azar Allahveranov stressed that the Azerbaijani state and people stand for peace.

"Armenia is pursuing a policy of aggression against Azerbaijan, committed genocide, terror attacks against the Azerbaijani people. Azerbaijan has always been and remains a supporter of peace," he said.

Further, he noted that the celebration of the day of world peace is a demonstration of the unity of peace-loving peoples in the name of saving humanity.

In turn, NGO members noted that Azerbaijan uses all opportunities to ensure peace and tranquility in the region.

Representatives of non-governmental organizations Rada Abbas, Rauf Zeyni, Telman Mammadov, Mushvig Alasgarli, Mahsati Huseynova, Sevinj Fadai, Rasul Jafarov, Ahmad Abbasbayli, Ramil Iskandarli spoke at the event.

At the end of the event, an appeal of Azerbaijani NGOs on the occasion of the International Day of Peace was adopted.

