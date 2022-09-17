South Caucasus Weekly Review looks into major developments in Armenia, Georgia & Azerbaijan

17 September 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

South Caucasus Weekly Review: 5-11 Sep 22

This project of Azernews is designed to cover major weekly developments in the South Caucasus nations.

HIGHLIGHTS

Armenian, Russian FMs discuss regional security, stability

Armenia not to provide any corridor via its territory to anyone – premier

Armenian PM receives new US senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations

Armenian Defense Minister visits the USA

Georgian PM, EU rep discuss nation’s EU membership perspective

EU, Georgia issue joint statement following 7th Association Council Meeting

TurAz Falcon-2022 joint flight-tactical drills underway in Azerbaijan

Baku, Spain eye multifaceted cooperation

Baku hands over five servicemen to Yerevan

ARMENIA

Armenian, Russian FMs discuss regional security, stability

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed regional security and issues of stability in Moscow on September 5, Azernews reports, citing the Armenian media.

The ministers touched upon in detail the issues related to the further strengthening of the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership and allied relations, including in trade-economic and scientific-cultural spheres.

Highlighting the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, the sides commended active dialog established at the highest levels, and the close cooperation within CSTO, EAEU, CIS, and other international organizations.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of regional security and stability issues. They exchanged views on issues regarding the delimitation and border security between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the work on unblocking economic and transport infrastructures in the region.

Issues related to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the Karabakh conflict were touched upon in detail.

The importance of the implementation of the agreements reached within the Trilateral Statements of November 10, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, was reiterated.

Ministers Mirzoyan and Lavrov also discussed the state visit of the Russian president to Armenia and the process of organization of the CSTO Collective Security Council session to be held in Yerevan.

Armenia not to provide any corridor via its territory to anyone – premier

Armenia will not provide any corridor through its territory to anyone, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan made the remarks when asked at a meeting with the Armenian community in Vladivostok whether or not the opening of regional connections could be a threat to Armenia, namely to Syunik province.

“The opening of the road doesn’t create any danger for Armenia and Syunik province, on the contrary, it will bring additional security and stability guarantees, it is another matter that sometimes there are expressions in the Azerbaijani narrative which reveal some dangers. For example, they speak about a corridor. I want this to be very clear: we will not give any corridor to anyone through the territory of Armenia. But we will give a road, we will open the road, and we are ready to do it at any moment. We’ve also conveyed proposals, as soon as Azerbaijan accepts these proposals, we can sign a concrete document based on these proposals and very quickly implement this agreement. I assure you this doesn’t create any danger,” the PM said.

He also voiced optimism about the benefits of opening regional links for Armenia.

He added that the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministers' trilateral task committee on unblocking regional economic and transportation links had made progress.

Addressing the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia on September 7, Pashinyan stressed that Armenia is keen on unblocking communication lines.

“I hope that in the nearest future, we will be able to solve this issue with Russia’s help. Of course, not everything is resolved here. There is a positive dynamic in the work of the trilateral working group, but not everything is solved because we must resolve legal issues as to the legal regulations of these roads. The general position is clear, the roads must function under the complete sovereignty of the countries through which they pass. Based on this principle, we were able to implement the project, which we logically call Armenian crossroad,” he said.

Pashinyan also touched upon the Armenia-Turkey normalization process during the 7th Eastern Economic Forum.

“As you know, we’ve started a dialog with Turkey. We hope that we will normalize relations with Russia’s support,” Pashinyan said.

Armenian PM receives new US senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received new American Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Philip T. Reeker on September 10, the PM’s Office said.

Pashinyan congratulated Reeker on his appointment to the responsible position and welcomed his visit to the region. He highlighted the important role of the United States as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country in the settlement process of the Karabakh conflict.

The premier attached importance to the resumption of the negotiations process within the Minsk Group co-chairmanship and the use of latter’s experience in the context of the comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

The sides discussed a number of issues related to the conflict.

Views were exchanged also on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as other topics relating to regional stability and security.

Moreover, Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan also held a meeting with Reeker, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

Armenian Defense Minister visits USA

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan paid a working visit to the United States on September 5, Azernews reports, citing the Armenian media.

As part of the visit, Papikyan conducted a number of meetings with different US officials. Papikyan met the US Under-Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl on September 8 in the Pentagon.

During the meeting, the entire agenda of the Armenian-American defense cooperation was discussed, and agreements were reached on deepening partnerships in peacekeeping missions, military education, military medicine, and other areas.

During his visit to the National Defense University in Washington D.C., Papikyan met with the University President, Lt. Gen Michael Plehn, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a news release.

A number of issues related to cooperation in the field of military education were discussed during the meeting. Papikyan highlighted the development of cooperation between the National Defense Research University of the Armenian Defense Ministry and the National Defense University of the United States.

Plehn expressed readiness to contribute to the strengthening of ties and expanding the partnership between the two universities in the field of military education.

GEORGIA

Georgian PM, EU rep discuss nation’s EU membership perspective

Georgia’s EU membership perspective and steps to be taken toward receiving the status were the key issues discussed at the meeting between Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, prior to the Georgia-EU Association Council meeting in Brussels.

Garibashvili stated that Georgia's European perspective, which it acquired in June, is both a great motivator and a huge duty. He noted that Georgia's current political polarization is a severe challenge for the country and that this issue requires solutions, which is why the government is making every effort to improve the political climate. However, as the prime minister stated, similar involvement from the opposition parties is also essential.

Special emphasis was placed on the fact that Georgia responded quickly to the European Council’s resolution and produced an action plan for implementing the EU’s 12 priorities. The Prime Minister emphasized that working groups engaging all relevant stakeholders were created for each priority.

It was noted that success in the process of implementing the ambitious reform agenda will be impossible without strong help and assistance from the EU. The PM expressed hope that, since Georgia has become part of the EU’s enlargement policy, the financial tools available to the countries in the process of accession will now apply to Georgia as well, which will create more opportunities on the path to Georgia’s EU membership.

The parties also discussed the region’s security environment and the situation in Georgia’s occupied territories. As the Prime Minister pointed out, it is clear to all that Russia is carrying out the same policy toward Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova. The prime minister expressed the hope that the EU will continue its unwavering support for Georgia, especially now that the risks related to the non-recognition policy of Georgia’s occupied territories are higher than ever, and the support of European partners in this direction is very important.

The prime minister welcomed the appointment of Pawel Herczynski as the new EU Ambassador to Georgia and expressed commitment to close and productive cooperation with him.

EU, Georgia issue joint statement following 7th Association Council Meeting

The European Union and Georgia issued a joint statement following the 7th EU-Georgia Association Council meeting in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing the Georgian media.

The Association Council highlighted the historic importance of the decision of the European Council of June 23, 2022, to recognize the European perspective of Georgia. The participants acknowledged that the European Council expressed readiness to grant candidate status once the priorities specified in the commission’s opinion have been addressed.

“The future of Georgia and its citizens lies within the European Union,” the Council noted.

“In this context, the EU welcomes that the work has started in the Georgian parliament and encourages the ruling party to engage in an inclusive process with the participation of representatives from civil society and parliamentary opposition groups.”

The EU urged Georgia's political forces to unify, collaborate, and cooperate in addressing these goals as a matter of urgency. It then emphasized that Georgia's European route is merit-based and that they are prepared to utilize all available tools to promote it.

The new EU-Georgia Association Agenda for 2021-2027 was endorsed by the Association Council. The paper sets a list of jointly agreed goals for furthering the Association Agreement's implementation, including the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA).

The EU and Georgia underlined their ongoing commitment to providing practical benefits to Georgian residents in important areas of cooperation. The EU stated that it will assist Georgia in carrying out the agreed-upon objectives and priorities.

AZERBAIJAN

TurAz Falcon-2022 joint flight-tactical drills underway in Azerbaijan

The TurAz Falcon-2022 (TurAz Qartali) joint flight-tactical drills, which involved Azerbaijani and Turkish pilots, were held in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Under the drill’s plan, military pilots flying from base airfields on predetermined itineraries fulfilled the given tasks in various episodes.

The required duties were successfully completed by the personnel during the joint flight-tactical exercises, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

The two nations conducted a series of joint drills such as Indestructible Brotherhood, TurAz Falcon, and Three Brothers in previous years. The military personnel of the Azerbaijani army’s land, air, naval and special forces joined a number of military exercises and seminars in Turkiye.

Baku, Spain eye multifaceted cooperation

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares Bueno have discussed multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

In an expanded meeting on September 7 as part of Bayramov's official visit to Spain, the ministers emphasized the importance of strengthening the Azerbaijani-Spanish cooperation in a variety of areas, including economy, trade, high technologies, energy, science and education, tourism, culture, and others.

In commemoration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the parties stressed the importance of bilateral high-level visits and political involvement in the development of ties.

Bayramov briefed his colleague on the region's post-conflict status, reconstruction activities in the liberated regions, mine clearance, as well as work done to ensure the safe return of IDPs to their homes, and Azerbaijan's efforts to promote regional peace.

The minister stressed that substantial work has been done on the liberated territories in the sectors of tourism, alternative energy, agriculture, and mining industry and broad prospects exist for cooperation with Spanish companies. Moreover, he pointed out that investments in the Alat Free Economic Zone will benefit bilateral relations.

Bueno, for his part, highlighted the Spanish companies’ interests in investing in Azerbaijan, adding that there are broad opportunities for collaboration in tourism, commerce, and economic spheres.

Opinions were exchanged on Azerbaijan's partnership with the European Union, as well as problems of energy and transit cooperation. It was emphasized that Spain actively supports the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, and the country will play a more active role in this process during its presidency of the organization in 2023.

The Spanish minister emphasized that the memorandum of understanding signed between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on July 18 opened new cooperation perspectives for Spain. The Spanish corporation Enagas' 16-percent-share in the Southern Gas Corridor was fondly remembered.

Bueno stressed that the European Union supports the mediation efforts in the region, and is ready to contribute to ensuring peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The parties also discussed issues of mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of international organizations and multilateral formats.

Baku hands over five servicemen to Yerevan

Azerbaijan has handed over five servicemen to Armenia, Azernews reports, citing the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

On September 8, guided by principles of humanism, Baku set free and sent back to Armenia five servicemen via the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

A relevant agreement was reached at the 31 August meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

The European Union (EU) has welcomed Azerbaijan's transfer of five Armenian soldiers to Armenia, Azernews reports, citing EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.

"Welcome news today regarding the release of five Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan following the meeting of the leaders in Brussels on 31/8. Important humanitarian gesture and likewise noteworthy that the handover took place without intermediaries," Klaar tweeted.

Similarly, the US State Department hailed Azerbaijan's transfer of five Armenian servicemen to Armenia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted.

"We welcome reports of Armenian detainees returned home, a positive development for Armenia and Azerbaijan peace process. We hope all remaining detainees return home soon and Azerbaijan and Armenia continue taking steps to build trust and resolve outstanding differences," the spokesman said.

Likewise, European Union Council President Charles Michel has applauded Azerbaijan's release of five Armenian military personnel.

“Welcome release by Baku of five more Armenian detainees, following 31/8 discussions in Brussels. That handover is taking place bilaterally is a first - and to both Azerbaijan and Armenia credit. Addressing all outstanding humanitarian issues is a key priority,” Michel stressed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz