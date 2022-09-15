President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbekistan for visit [PHOTO/VIDEO]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Samarkand for a visit at the invitation of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Heads of State Summit, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Samarkand International Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and other officials.
