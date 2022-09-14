Azerbaijan talks condition of local civilians injured as result of Armenian provocation [VIDEO]

14 September 2022 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Information on the condition of two Azerbaijani civilians injured as a result of the military provocation of Armenia has been published, Trend reports via Real TV channel.

The condition of one of the civilians, Asim Musayev, has been assessed as moderate. He’s being treated at the hospital No. 1 in Ganja city. Arzuman Orujov was allowed to go home after receiving first aid.

"The shooting began from late September 12 to early September 13. At about 03:00, a shell fell nearby. Serious damage was caused to our livestock farm," Orujov said.

