Austria's media reports on latest events on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

The detailed coverage of the large-scale provocations of the Armenian armed forces units in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border was published in the Austrian Dasfazit.at online newspaper, Trend reports.

Referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the article noted that the sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces using the mountainous terrain of the area and the existing ravine gaps mined the territories and supply roads between the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units in different directions at night.

According to the article, some positions, shelters, and strongholds of the Azerbaijani Army in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts were subjected to intensive fire from various caliber weapons and mortars of the Armenian armed forces.

The report stated that Azerbaijani had taken decisive retaliatory measures aimed at preventing Armenia's provocations and military threats to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Furthermore, such provocations of the Armenian armed forces have become systematic and intense over the past month.

The publication also highlighted that the entire responsibility for the provocations, confrontation, and losses lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia.

Moreover, the newspaper quoted Deputy Chief of the Press Service of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov as saying that Armenia concentrated offensive weapons, heavy artillery, and military personnel along the borders of Azerbaijan, thereby preparing for a large-scale military provocation.

