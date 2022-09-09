New composition of Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation approved

9 September 2022 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending Presidential Order No. 3025 "On the approval of the composition of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC" dated December 4, 2021.

The Presidential Order has also envisaged the cancellation of the Presidential Orders No. 3348 of November 6, 2017 "On the appointment of N. Amirov as chairman of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC, No. 1226 of June 10, 2019 "On the appointment of members of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC", and No. 1989 of April 16, 2020 "On the appointment of members of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC.

In the first part of the Decree amending Decree No. 3025 dated December 4, 2021, the words "Elman Rustamov" were replaced by the words "Taleh Kazimov".

