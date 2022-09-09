Charter of Azerbaijani Land Transport Agency approved

9 September 2022 10:08 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on ensuring the activities of the Azerbaijani Land Transport Agency and a Decree on amending Presidential Order No. 472 "On ensuring the activities of the State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of the Republic of Azerbaijan", dated July 20, 2011, Decree No. 704 "On improving the road passenger transport management of Sumgayit" of December 7, 2015, and Decree No. 750 "On improving the road passenger transport management of Ganja" of January 25, 2016.

