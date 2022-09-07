More political parties advocating for adoption of new law “On Political Parties”

7 September 2022 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Some 10 more political parties have submitted their proposals on a new draft law “On the political parties” to parliament, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani parliament (Milli Majlis).

The state-registered parties in Azerbaijan are submitting their proposals on the new draft law being developed by the Milli Majlis.

The political parties (the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, the Azerbaijani People's Party, the Citizen and Development Party, the Ag Party, the National Revival Movement Party, the Modern Musavat Party, the New Times Party, the Unity Party, the National Democratic Party of Azerbaijan and National Congress Party) have sent their proposals on the new draft law to the Azerbaijani parliament. As a result, the number of political parties addressing their proposals to the Milli Majlis has risen to 39.

As previously reported, the representatives of all political parties represented in the parliament appealed to Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova over the preparation of a new draft law "On the political parties".

The petition emphasized the significance of drafting a new draft law that will address the country's current development realities as well as the needs of the moment.

Under Gafarova's instructions, the work on drafting a bill is underway. A public hearing is planned to be held in the parliament for a broad discussion of the new draft law. Further information on the timing of the discussions will be provided.

Meanwhile, a new political party has been registered in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Justice Ministry.

At its convention, Azerbaijan's Karabakh Liberation Organization (KLO) agreed to transition into the Liberated Motherland Party, with the main purpose of its actions to build on the success of liberating Azerbaijan's regions from occupation and building the country as a powerful state.

Given that the organization's charter and program goals address timely and essential concerns of the country, and the papers are in line with the requirements of the law, the Justice Ministry board decided to register it, the ministry said.

On September 6, Chairman of the Party Akif Nagi was presented with the party's state registration certificate.

