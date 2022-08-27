Azernews.Az

Saturday August 27 2022

Preparation of master plan of Azerbaijan's Dashalty village at final stage - official [PHOTO]

27 August 2022 18:43 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

Preparation of the master plan of Azerbaijan’s Dashalty village is at the final stage, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov said during his speech at a conference in Shusha city, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, after the completion of the plan, reconstruction work will begin in the village.

He stressed that Dashalty village has great tourism potential.

