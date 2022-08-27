French, US ambassadors openly ignored Azerbaijan's invitation - official

27 August 2022 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

French and US ambassadors aren’t taking part in today's visit to Shusha and openly ignored the Azerbaijani government's invitation, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said during his speech at a conference in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports.

"We perceive this as disrespect for our territorial integrity. France and the US, as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, didn’t contribute to the settlement of the conflict for 30 years. By refusing from joining this trip, they once again showed disdain," added Hajiyev.

