Group of children to undergo rehabilitation in Baku due to situation in Ukraine [PHOTO]

With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, a group of children will undergo rehabilitation in Baku in connection with the situation in Ukraine, Trend reports.

On August 21, 28 children aged 7 to 17, left without parental care, and 4 controllers accompanying them arrived in Baku.

The children were met at the airport and taken to the Sanatorium and Resort Rehabilitation Center of the Ministry of Health on specially designated buses. Here, children will be provided with psychological and, if necessary, medical rehabilitation services for 21 days.

A cultural program was also prepared for children who arrived from Ukraine. Acquaintance with the sights of the capital, including trips and excursions to the Heydar Aliyev Center, Gobustan State Historical and Cultural Reserve, Icherisheher, Surakhani Museum Ship, Ateshgah, Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve and other historical monuments and museums.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation always provides care for children who have lost and are left without parental care. The projects implemented by the Foundation in this area allow children to fully and usefully relax, expand their horizons and make new friends.

