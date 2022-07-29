One-click help is real now!

29 July 2022 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

From now on, anyone can post charity-oriented projects and support them with one click in the "Charity" section of the website www.nargisfund.com.

This function became available as part of the cooperation between the Nargis Fund and Wish.az, the first automated crowdfunding platform in Azerbaijan was created in 2020.

Thanks to this innovation, applied on the fund's official website with the support of the platform, the donation process will become easier, more transparent, and more reliable for both the donor and the recipient.

Each announcement posted on the website is checked by the staff of the Nargis Fund and then approved.

Collected donations are transferred directly to the card account of the person, who placed the ad through epoint.az.

Everyone who visits the site can keep track of how much of the required amount for a particular project has already been collected.

For more information, please visit nargisfund.com.

