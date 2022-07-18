President of European Commission completes her visit to Azerbaijan

18 July 2022 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has ended her visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of the European Commission at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the flags of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Ursula von der Leyen was seen off by Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium Vagif Sadigov, and other officials.

