Azerbaijan names number of employed family members of Second Karabakh War martyrs, veterans

16 July 2022 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 654 Azerbaijani employers have joined the Employment Marathon program, implemented by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population since June last year, Azernews reports per a Trend report citing the ministry.

According to the ministry, 4,585 vacancies were presented within this program aimed at supporting the employment of family members of martyrs and veterans who were injured during the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

The ministry added that nearly 2,500 people have already been provided with jobs for the above vacancies, of whom 2,044 are veterans, and the rest - members of the martyr families.