Azerbaijan spends $1.2bn on liberated lands reconstruction in 2021

15 July 2022 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan spent AZN2.1 billion ($1.2bn) on the reconstruction of the country's liberated lands in 2021, Azernews reports.

This is envisaged in the law "On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022", approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

Moreover, last year, the state expenses on construction and urban planning amounted to AZN4.6 billion ($2.7bn).

To recall, in 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories. These funds were used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.

For 2022, the state budget provides for the allocation of AZN2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Earlier, according to the amendment to the abovementioned law, an additional AZN470 million ($276.4m) is proposed for the reconstruction of liberated territories this year.

The work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz