Countries of Turkic world should increase mutual air transportation - opinion

3 July 2022 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The countries of the Turkic world need to expand the increase mutual passenger air transportation, Director of the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Studies of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliev said, Trend reports.

He said this during the conference of official analytical centers of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, which is being held in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha.

"We need to expand air traffic and establish more favorable tariffs for the development of tourism in the Turkic world," he said.

He also proposed the formation of personnel exchange programs, in particular, in the media sphere for the integration of the Turkic countries.

