Baku conference - indicator of Azerbaijan's contribution to global peace - TurkPA Secretary General

30 June 2022 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Baku Conference of Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network is important in many ways, Secretary General of Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TurkPA) Mehmet Sureyya Er told Trend.

He noted that Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network was established at a meeting in Spain’s Madrid, at the proposal of Azerbaijan, in 2021.

"Acceptance of Azerbaijan’s proposal and the extension of its chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement are sign of respect for Azerbaijan and the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,” he said.

“It is also important for us that Azerbaijan, which is a full member of TurkPA, entered a new stage with this proposal and brought inter-parliamentary cooperation to a completely different level,” Secretary General noted.

“The main topic of this conference is global peace. Holding a conference in Baku is an indicator of Azerbaijan's contribution to global peace and other issues," he added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz