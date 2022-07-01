Turkiye arranges Distinguished Visitors Day to showcase Anatolian Eagle-2022 int'l drills [PHOTO]

1 July 2022 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

A Day of Distinguished Visitors was arranged as part of the Anatolian Eagle - 2022 International Flight-Tactical drills, being conducted in Konya, Turkiye, Azernews reports per the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the event, the guests were briefed on the progress of the exercises, the objectives of the assigned tasks, and the degrees of their accomplishments. Later, a short film about the "Anatolian Eagle - 2022" International Flight-Tactical Exercises was shown.

The event heard that Türkiye's holding of international exercises jointly with military personnel of the air forces of fraternal, friendly, and allied countries is a proud factor. The professionalism of the participants was highly appreciated and they were wished success in their future services.

Further, the guests were shown demonstration flights with the participation of "Solo Turk" and "Turkish Stars" aviation groups of the Turkish Air Force.

The event was attended by Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijani Air Force Maj-Gen Namig Islamzada.

Azerbaijan and Turkey periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their armed forces.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

