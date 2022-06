27 June 2022 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

A parliamentary network of the Non-Aligned Movement will be set up in Baku, Azernews reports.

The news emerged following a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and visiting Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Ibrahim Taha, the report adds.

