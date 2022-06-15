Everyone should be vigilant using Internet resources - First Karabakh War veteran [PHOTO]

15 June 2022 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

It's necessary to be vigilant and not to succumb to possible provocations while using Internet resources, first Karabakh war veteran of the special services of Azerbaijan, Colonel Azer Garayev said within Trend News Agency's “Actual with Sahil Karimli” project.

Garayev noted that the younger generation should be more alert in order not to succumb to every persuasive appeal that they encounter.

“Parents should also monitor their children's social media activities. In the event of such provocative situations, the security authorities should be immediately provided with details. Moreover, educational institutions and non-governmental organizations are supposed to conduct relevant work in this regard. Propaganda should be carried out among minors and young people, urging them to be vigilant. Our enemy is very insidious, therefore every citizen of Azerbaijan ought to fight against him," Garayev said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz