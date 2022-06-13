Azerbaijan, UN discuss multifaceted cooperation, regional security issues [PHOTO]

13 June 2022 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and UN General Assembly (UNGA) President Abdullah Shahid have discussed cooperation in multiple fields, as well as regional security, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting held on June 13 in Baku, the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan's activities within the UN, cooperation with specialized agencies of the international organization, future activities, and other issues on the agenda.

“I was pleased to host UNGA President Abdulla Shahid at MFA Azerbaijan. We had a substantial exchange over Azerbaijan-United Nations relations, enhancing partnership with UN and its institutions. Ensuring peace, security and sustainable development in the region was mutually highlighted,” Bayramov tweeted.

Bayramov welcomed the visitor, noting that the visit of the UN General Assembly president to Azerbaijan has become a tradition. He emphasized that the current visit coincides with Azerbaijan's 30th anniversary of UN membership. The minister congratulated Shahid on his successful presidency of the UN General Assembly at a time when the world is going through a very difficult period.

Bayramov briefed the president on the current situation in the region, including the restoration and construction work in the liberated territories, demining, as well as the steps taken by Azerbaijan to normalize relations with Armenia.

He said that Azerbaijan would continue its efforts in all important areas to ensure peace and stability in the region, including the signing of a future peace agreement, delimitation of borders, the opening of all communications, and other issues.

Shahid hailed Azerbaijan's efforts to build lasting peace in the region.

He congratulated Azerbaijan on its 30th anniversary of UN membership, noting that the country is one of the most engaged member states of the organization. The chairman applauded Azerbaijan's effective presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement. He also congratulated the Azerbaijani president for his leadership in multilateralism.

The chairman recalled the globally important initiatives of the Azerbaijani president against the COVID-19 pandemic, underlining the work done at the national level to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The sides exchanged views on priority issues of the GA presidency, including work with youth, climate change, gender equality, and other topics. The officials also discussed other issues of mutual interest on the UN agenda.

