Azerbaijani defense chief visiting Turkiye to watch Efes-2022 int’l drills

7 June 2022 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov is off to Turkiye for a working visit at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, Azernews reports per the Defence Ministry.

As a part of the visit, Hasanov will watch the Efes-2022 international drills, where the Azerbaijani servicemen are also taking part, as well as attend an exhibition organized by the Turkish Defence Industry Ministry.

Azerbaijan is being represented by servicemen of the Separate Combined-Arms Army of Naxcivan and the Naval Forces in the drills in Izmir, Turkey, which will last until June 9.

The Efes-2022 multinational exercises are planned to be held in four stages. The participants have already successfully completed some stages of the drills.

On the instructions of the high command, activities are being carried out to improve the professional skills of the Azerbaijani army’s military personnel.

Earlier, the ministry underlined that Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

Apart from Efes - 2022, the servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022, and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.

