Aliyev: Azerbaijan plans electricity export to Europe once Zangazur corridor is operational

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Azerbaijan plans to export electricity to Europe once the Zangazur corridor comes operational.

He made the remarks speaking at the official opening ceremony of the 27th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week.

“We export electricity to four neighboring countries and plan to export electricity to Europe and for that, we want also to activate the Zangazur corridor, which could be an important transportation route, not only for cargoes but also for electricity,” he said.

Noting that Azerbaijan is working on this issue and already started practical investment, he added that diversification for all is important.

“Therefore, I think, now those who underestimated the potential of Azerbaijan as a reliable transiter, now will change their mind and we see initial hints of that, and we are ready. We are ready to help everyone who needs help. We are ready because we have a political will,” he said.

Aliyev stressed that his government's policy is always aimed at building bridges and strengthening cooperation, adding that Azerbaijan has the infrastructure, a brand new seaport, railroads connecting the country with all destinations, highways, and a number of international airports.

“After we complete three international airports construction, one already has been completed, in the liberated territories will be nine, and a geographical location. So, the transit potential of Azerbaijan also should be taken into account while we are planning our future plans with respect to oil and gas cooperation,” he said.

At this point in time, it is worth recalling that Azerbaijan has increased electricity output by 2 billion kWh, bringing the volume to 27.8 billion kWh in 2021.

Last year, electricity imports increased by 15 million kWh to 151.5 million kWh, while exports increased by 526.4 million kWh to 1.6 billion kWh.

