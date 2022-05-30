Deputy Assistant Secretary of US Bureau of Energy Resources arrives in Azerbaijan

30 May 2022 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Bureau of Energy Resources Laura Lockman arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Saturday with reference to the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

During the visit from May 30 to June 2, she will meet with officials of the country and take part in the events of the "Baku Energy Week".

Laura Lockman leads the Energy Diplomacy Team at the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources. One of the main tasks of the Bureau is to strengthen US energy ties with Azerbaijan and other countries.

