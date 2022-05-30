Baku blaming Yerevan for frustrating results of Brussels talks

30 May 2022 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in a statement has categorically rejected claims by the Armenian Foreign Ministry from May 28, 2022, about the alleged violation of the ceasefire, Azernews reports.

The statement termed what the Armenian Foreign Ministry said as "completely unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan".

“The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has refuted the disinformation and slanderous statement about the alleged violation of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and stated that the information is wide of the mark,” the statement reads.

The statement further adds that “while efforts are being made to normalize relations between the two countries, the slanderous and destructive statements of Armenia are aimed at undermining the steps taken towards normalization, as well as the process of delimiting the state border”.

The statement believes that the “destructive approach being demonstrated by the Armenian Foreign Ministry in recent days is clearly aimed at undermining the results of the Brussels meetings on the normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku”.

To recap, the statement adds that Azerbaijan will continue its peaceful and constructive efforts supported by the international community and will resolutely suppress any steps against this process.

