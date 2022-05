27 May 2022 19:38 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared an Instagram post from a bakery in Aghali village of Zangilan district.

AZERTAC presents the post: “Hot tandoor bread for Aghali villagers. May Allah bless every home and every hearth with abundance!”

---

