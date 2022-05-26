Azerbaijan brings number of legal acts into line with amendments made to Law on State Duty

26 May 2022 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Number of legal acts have been brought into line with the amendments made to the Law "On State Duty", stated in clarification to resolutions 204 and 205 of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, Cabinet told Trend.

The amendment to the Law "On State Duty" of Azerbaijan Republic stipulates that the state duty paid for the services and legal actions, provided for in this law, is transferred in full to the state budget.

In this regard, changes have been made to the relevant legal acts.

--