Azerbaijan's Aghdam-Fuzuli highway construction continues [PHOTO]

21 May 2022 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The construction of Azerbaijan's Aghdam-Fuzuli highway is currently underway at a rapid pace, Trend reports citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The foundation of the highway was laid during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to Fuzuli district on October 17, 2021.

According to the agency, this highway is another road infrastructure object in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions. It will facilitate the socio-economic development of the country's liberated lands.

The road, 64.8 kilometers long and 15 meters wide, will consist of four traffic lanes. The width of the road shoulders in both directions will be 3.75 meters, while the width of the roadbed – 26.5 meters. The highway is being constructed in accordance with the first technical category.

The removal of unsuitable soil, construction of a new roadbed are currently in progress, as well as communication lines are being transferred.

Bridge construction is also underway on four sections of the road.

The Aghdam-Fuzuli highway is a continuation of the Barda-Aghdam highway, and passes through the territory of Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Fuzuli districts, the agency said.

