The first International Culinary Festival in Shusha was not only a historical, grandiose and significant event, but also made great contribution to the development of tourism in Karabakh, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Nagiyev told Trend while in Shusha, while visiting the festival.

"This testifies to the victorious policy of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. It is not the first time that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency are implementing a large-scale project together. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is doing a lot to popularize tourism in Azerbaijan,” Nagiyev said.

He noted that the festival was attended by representatives of many countries, guests from Europe, Latin America, Asia, which made it possible to once again demonstrate all the richness of the culture, traditions and national cuisine of country, peoples of the world, but also show the huge tourism potential.

”I would like to note that gastronomic tourism is one of the priority areas of world tourism. We think that this festival will become traditional and attract the attention of the whole world, since the culinary traditions of Azerbaijan are one of the hallmarks of our country, its ancient culture," he said.

The First Shusha International Culinary Festival was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency. The festival was being held on May 5-8 with the participation of expert cooks from Germany, Austria, China, France, Georgia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, Turkey, Japan, Belgium, Czech Republic, Canada, Republic of Korea, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkey, and other countries.

Various economic regions of Azerbaijan were presented at the festival.

