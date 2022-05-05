In 2022, there were around 1.5 billion people worldwide who spoke English either natively or as a second language. This means more than 15% of the world's population.

It is now almost impossible to live without knowing English. English is everywhere these days: at home, at work, at hospital, on the road, and even in space. It has become the universal, global, one-size-fits-all language. Knowledge of English is so important that even now 3-4 year old children are directed to such English language training. As there is no time or place to learn English. Everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, learns English for different purposes. Is it better to learn English in Britain or America or in your own country?

The answer is: at the DillBill platform.

DillBill has been Azerbaijan's first online English language platform for several years. At DillBill, you can learn English from scratch to the highest level. The basis of its methodology is conversation. There is no traditional method as learning grammar rules or writing quiz. DillBill's teaching methodology is completely unique. You will not find this methodology and unique materials anywhere else.

The importance of English grammar: When it matters?

How realistic does it seem to you to learn grammar by speaking?

This is the basis of DillBill. All lessons are speaking-based. Believe it or not, learning English without tedious grammar tasks is a lot of fun. Currently, all students studying English at DillBill have chosen DillBill just for this feature. Its scope is so wide that both students and teachers living in the United States, Turkey, Brazil, the Philippines and Vietnam have joined the DillBill family. Here you can meet representatives of every nation. And you do all this without quiz or pen.

Students improve their English language skills, make new friends, and share their knowledge by speaking English with several people at their level.

Can you imagine how interesting this is?

