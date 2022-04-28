By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on April 29. South wind will be followed by the north wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +13-15 °C at night, +21-26 °C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +13-15 °C at night, +23- +25 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise to 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-65 percent.

The weather is expected to be mainly rainless in the regions. However, rainy weather is expected in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +25-30 °C in the daytime.

In the highlands, the temperature will be +1-6 °C at night, +12-17 °C in the daytime.

