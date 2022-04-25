By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on April 26. Southeast wind will be followed by the north wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +12-15 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +13-15 °C at night, +21-23 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise to 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 55-60 percent.

The weather is expected to be mainly rainless in regions. However, rain is expected in some areas in the daytime. Fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature in the regions will be +10-15 °C at night, +24-29 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +0-5 °C at night, +12-17 °C in the daytime.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz