Some 29 years have passed since the Bashlibel tragedy, one of the worst war crimes committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis on April 3, 1993 in the Kalbajar district, Trend reports.

During the occupation, the Armenian armed forces massively looted the houses owned by the villagers and burnt all of them out. The enemy blocked all the roads to the village, and a total of 62 people who didn’t manage to leave, took shelter in the mountains. On April 18, 1993, Armenian bandits discovered the caves where unarmed civilians were hiding and committed another terrorist attack. As a result of their atrocities, 27 civilians were killed.

The film crew of Trend's Karabakh bureau visited the village of Bashlibel in the Kalbajar district, liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], and interviewed the surviving witnesses of the tragedy.

One of the witnesses of those events Mahir Jafarov told Trend TV that the Armenians burned alive a local resident Huseyn Huseynov during the occupation. Another resident Ganaet Aghayev was subjected to torture and died.

Following the occupation, some 19 villagers were taken captive, while 30 civilians took refuge in the mountains and spent 113 days under siege.

Before the tragedy, Bashlibel’s population amounted to 1,790 people. There were 323 houses, a secondary school for 380 students, a kindergarten for 45 students, and a hospital for 45 beds in the village.

During the occupation, none of the residents was able to take out their property. They were just trying to save their lives, and the mountains became their last shelter.

Bashlibel is one of the ancient and largest villages in the Kalbajar district, which is located at the foot of the mountain Dalidag. Its land area is 7,659 hectares.

