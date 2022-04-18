By Trend

Fathers in Azerbaijan, in connection with caring for a child with disabilities, will be given the right to retire 5 years earlier, Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Labor and Social Policy Musa Guliyev told Trend.

He said that, in this regard, amendments are made to the law "On labor pensions".

He noted that such a benefit was previously provided to mothers, and, according to the amendments, this benefit is also applied to fathers of children with disabilities.

---

