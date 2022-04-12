By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) will hold a classic car rally on May 29.

The Federation invites owners of pre-1982 classic cars and car enthusiasts to participate in the rally

Classic cars should pass registration until May 23 18:00 (GMT+4).

The rally starts from the area in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku. Registered participants and cars must arrive at the place at 15:30 (GMT+4) on May 29.

For more information, please contact:

Phone: (+99412) 505-60-03 or (+99450) 295-01-00.

Email: [email protected].

The historical value of the classic cars increases year by year.

In 2019, Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) hosted classic cars parade that also featured a competition of classic costumes, which was also met with great enthusiasm by visitors.

In 2021, spectacular classic car parade was held in Baku on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, celebrated on November 8.

The cortege of classic cars aroused great interest among Baku residents and the guests of the city.

The event was co-organized by Vintage Garage and Classic Car Club with the support of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation.

