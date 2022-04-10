The units of the Azerbaijani army continue to carry out the planned disposal of ammunition with expired service life and unsuitable for use in compliance with all security measures, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The process of disposal of ammunition will be carried out from April 11 through April 16 at the Seyfeli training ground in Azerbaijan’s Ganja, report notes.

"The public will be regularly informed about the ongoing explosive work", the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

