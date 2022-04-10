By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has made public the number of Ukrainian citizens, who arrived in the country since February 24, 2022.

Some 6,163 citizens of Ukraine have arrived in the country since the mentioned date, Azerbaijani State Migration Servicemen Spokesperson Elnur Kalantarli said.

In late March, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that about 20,000 Azerbaijanis left Ukraine due to the strained situation in the country.

Azerbaijan earlier called Moscow and Kyiv for dialogue to end the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the remarks in an address to the UN Human Rights Council meeting on March 2.

"Ongoing humanitarian crisis requires urgent measures to help those affected. Azerbaijan provided humanitarian assistance and calls on both sides to dialogue," he said.

The minister expressed Azerbaijan's regret over the situation in Ukraine. Bayramov noted that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected, underlining that human rights must be constantly observed.

"Azerbaijan regrets that the ongoing situation in Ukraine leads to human casualties, especially among the civilian population," he said.

--

